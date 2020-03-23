Win free pizza for a year with Hideaway Pizza’s Home Film Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One restaurant is getting creative for those who are hiding away at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hideaway Pizza is holding its Inaugural Home Film Festival.

All you have to do is write a script, grab your cell phone and start filming! But, you must include Hideaway Pizza in your video.

There are two categories: Shorts, which are 10 seconds or less, and Features, which are 30 seconds.

Upload the video to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with #HideawayFilmFestival by midnight Tuesday, March 31, to be eligible to win:

First Prize

Shorts Category: The Golden Kahuna Award and $100 Hideaway gift card

Feature Category: The Golden Kahuna Award and free pizza for a year ($600 Hideaway gift card)

Second Prize

Shorts Category: $50 Hideaway gift card and a Hideaway t-shirt

Feature Category: Free pizza for 6 months ($300 Hideaway gift card) and a Hideaway t-shirt

Third Prize

Shorts Category: $25 Hideaway gift card and a Hideaway t-shirt

Feature Category: Free pizza for 3 months ($150 Hideaway gift card) and a Hideaway t-shirt

Judging will be done by “a panel of certified pizza experts/cinephiles/creative professionals” and “based on creativity and clarity of audio, message or story.”