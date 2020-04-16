Woman charged after coughing, sneezing on Ponca City Officer who wouldn’t shake her hand

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman accused of purposely coughing and sneezing on a police officer is now charged with terroristic hoax.

Ponca City police officers were first called to Cecelia Flores’ home because she was allegedly trying to drive drunk.

“There was an intoxicated female that was trying to get in a vehicle to leave,” said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner.

After that issue was resolved, officers got ready to leave and Flores went to shake one of their hands.

The officer refused and then tried to explain.

“I don’t know if you’re aware, but there’s this Coronavirus going around and…”

Flores is seen – on video from the officer’s body camera – interrupting the officer.

“Well [EXPLETIVE]!”

Flores is then seen violently coughing and sneezing at the officer before saying, “I got it! What’s up?”

The officers stood their speechless for several seconds before one of them began to take her I.D. information.

“So do you actually have a positive diagnosis of Covid-19?” asked an officer.

“No, sir, I haven’t,” Flores said.

“Do you believe you had it? That’s what you told him earlier,” the officer said.

“No, I don’t,” Flores said.

The officer conferred with his supervisor and later that day returned to the house to arrest Flores.

“It’s this threat of spreading this highly contagious virus, and it could affect a large number of people,” Capt. Tyner said. “We have to take that seriously.”

