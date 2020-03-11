World Health Organization: Coronavirus can be called pandemic

GENEVA, Switzerland (KFOR) – During a briefing Wednesday, the World Health Organization says that COVID-19 can be called a pandemic.

"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

According to the CDC, Pandemics happen when new (novel) viruses emerge which are able to infect people easily and spread from person to person in an efficient and sustained way. Because the virus is new to humans, very few people will have immunity against the pandemic virus, and a vaccine might not be widely available. The new virus will make a lot of people sick.

Past pandemics include H1N1 of 1918, “Asian Flu” of 1957, H3N2 of 1968, and “Swine Flu” of 2009.

Currently, there are 938 cases in the United States with 29 deaths.

2 Oklahomans have been tested positive for the coronavirus, both are being considered travel-related.

If you have questions about the state’s response to COVID-19, call the hotline below.