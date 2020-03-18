1  of  2
WRWA: Dine-in areas with all restaurants have been closed, no alcohol until further notice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Will Rogers World Airport have released what businesses are closed due to emergency proclamations issued by the City of Oklahoma City because of COVID-19.

Cross Grain Brewhouse and Rt. 66 Bar & Grill will be closed until further notice.

The dine-in areas associated with all restaurants at WRWA have also been closed.

Carry-out and Grab-n-Go food options are available (post-security) at Coolgreens, Schlotzsky’s, Cinnabon, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Tucker’s Onion Burgers and all retail locations. However, locations may be operating at reduced hours.

Because the emergency proclamation requires the closure of all bars, this means there are no alcohol beverage options available until further notice.

Vending is also available next to The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

