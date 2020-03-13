WRWA: Do not fly if you are sick; travel tips for those going on spring break vacation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many families prepare for spring break, officials with Will Rogers World Airport say safety is their priority as countries try to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19.

They say if you’re planning to travel, there are important travel tips you should know before taking flight or hitting the road.

If you are feeling sick, do not fly. WRWA employees are working hard to keep the airport a safe and healthy place to travel. Do your part by staying home if you are feeling ill. For travelers who are feeling healthy, do your part by regularly washing your hands per CDC guidelines, cover your cough/sneeze and avoid touching your eyes/nose/mouth.

Always arrive at the terminal at least one-and-a-half hours before departure. Running late is the number one reason why passengers miss flights at WRWA. Additionally, Terminal Drive construction could slow down your trip to the airport. A detour route is in place for those accessing the airport from SW 54th St. and Terminal Drive is restricted to a single lane. Arriving early is the best contingency plan and will give you time to navigate the construction.

Check out the airport’s parking options before coming to the airport. It’s always best to have your two favorite options in mind, in case your first option is full when you arrive. Parking information, including the current rates and locations, can be found here.

Make sure you have proper identification and that it is valid. Remember, your current OK driver’s license is still good for domestic travel until October 1, 2020.

Don’t miss your airline’s check-in deadline. Most airlines close the check-in process 30 or 45 minutes before a scheduled departure. See your airline’s website for details.

Before entering the checkpoint queue, familiarize yourself with screening procedures and ensure you have no prohibited items in your carry-ons. Helpful information can be found at tsa.gov. Remember, all electronics should be placed in a separate bin and should not be stacked. And, as always, firearms are not allowed through the checkpoint.

Rainy days are in the forecast, starting this Friday and continuing into Spring Break week. Be sure to closely monitor your flights with your airline in case weather here in OKC, or weather nationally, affects your flight.

For more travel tips, click here.