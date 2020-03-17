YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City locations close to prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City locations are temporarily closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures will become effective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

“As an organization that takes pride in bringing the community together, this was a very difficult decision, but the right one during these unprecedented times,” a YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City news release states.

YMCA officials are in contact with local government and health officials to monitor the coronavirus situation and determine when to reopen.

“It’s more important than ever to live our YMCA mission of serving and strengthening our communities. While we can’t serve our members in person, all YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City members will have access to virtual workouts to help with both physical and mental well-being,” the news release states.

COVID-19 originated in China and has spread rapidly across the globe. It is now spreading across the United States. There are currently 17 cases of the virus in Oklahoma.

As a safety precaution, public and private establishments are closing down or modifying their hours and policies to stop the coronavirus spread.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

