YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City providing child care to health care industry workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City is offering daily, weekday child care to parents who work in health care, first responders, core services and the Oklahoma State Department of Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YMCA officials say the child care is for those who are required to report to work in those industries and do not have access to other care.

Children ages 5-12 are accepted for $25 per day; hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Space is limited, officials say.

Click here for more information.

