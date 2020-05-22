YMCA tests thermal technology for health precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Things are starting to pick up the pace as businesses reopen.



“We’re not as busy as we were pre-COVID, but it has started to pick back up as we opened on May 4,” Chris Berry, District Executive Director at YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City, said.



The YMCA gyms are doing hourly sanitizing, tape markers for social distancing, and decreasing capacity.



“We reopened with a lot of safety protocols in place. One of those was checking every person’s temperature that comes in the door,” Berry said.



The Mitch Park YMCA just installed a high-tech thermometer that uses thermal technology.



“It can scan up to 16 people in under half a second and so this is an opportunity for us to speed up the process of coming into the building as well as practicing social distancing,” Berry said.



It scans and takes a picture as you enter the door. If you have a fever over 100.4 degrees, it will flag your photo.

Then you will be given a manual temperature check.



“The great thing about this thermal camera is we’re not just trying to check for COVID-19. We’re looking at any type of illness that brings a temperature,” Berry said.



Right now, it’s just a week-long pilot program. However, if it does well, they could implement it at all YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City locations.

