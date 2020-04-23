Yukon changes emergency proclamation to follow Stitt’s reopening plan

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders announced a plan to reopen businesses across the state over the next several weeks, city officials in Yukon changed its emergency proclamation in order to align with the new plan.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules on Friday.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

On Thursday, officials with the City of Yukon announced changes to the city’s emergency proclamation.

Yukon Mayor Michael McEachern says the city will align with the ‘Open Up and Recover Safely plan’ by allowing personal care businesses to open to the public on April 24.

Officials say the reopening should be for appointments only, and businesses must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols.

On May 1, Mayor McEachern says dining, entertainment, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms, and tattoo parlors can operate using CDC-recommended guidelines. Also, places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship if every other row or pew is left open.

Bars should remain closed.

The proclamation says all residents are urged to maintain safe practices to avoid contracting COVID-19.

“These practices include (but are not limited to) maintaining social distancing at all times, limiting gatherings to ten people or fewer, shopping alone whenever possible, wearing a mask or handkerchief covering the mouth and nose at all times while in public, and minimizing non-essential travel, with adherence to CDC guidelines and Executive orders regarding isolation following travel. Individuals over the age of 65, or who are part of a vulnerable population, should continue to strictly follow safer-at-home guidelines as prescribed by the State of Oklahoma,” the order states.