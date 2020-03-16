Yukon mayor issues state of emergency due to coronavirus threat

Mayor Mike McEachern has declared a state of emergency in Yukon in response to the spreading COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Mike McEachern announced the declaration Monday morning.

The declaration closes some city-owned facilities, cancels events and meetings, and highly encourages local restaurants, bars, and businesses and organizations to impose social distancing measures.

It remains in effect until April 6.

All core city services will remain operational and all city employees will report to work as usual.

Residents are encouraged to use the city’s online, phone, or drive-thru options, if possible, to pay bills or conduct city business.

The city-owned facilities that will be closed during this time are:

Dale Robertson Senior Center

Yukon Public Library

Jackie Cooper Gymnasium

Yukon Community Center

Yukon Parks and Recreation (leagues, facilities, and events)

Park rentals will also be closed, but residents are still allowed to use city parks.

City of Yukon events, including Taste of Yukon and The Mayor’s Breakfast, will also be cancelled through April 6.

Seniors who normally eat lunch at the Dale Robertson Center may get their meals by pick-up only.

The city is revoking any pending permit and not issuing any new permit for any public or private event on any city street, sidewalk, facility, park, or property until the declaration has expired.

Yukon City Council will meet as usual and remain open to the public, although residents are strongly encouraged to watch the meeting live through Cox Channel 20 or on the city’s YouTube channel the following day.

All Yukon Municipal Court dockets are canceled. Cases scheduled for arraignment, hearing, and trial will be rescheduled. This includes all juvenile dockets. The Municipal Judge shall issue an order rescheduling cases and the Municipal Court Clerk shall issue written notification of new court dates.

In addition, the city strongly encourages the cancellation of all in-person gatherings.

Gym facilities are also encouraged to discontinue group activities.

Restaurants, bars, and other privately owned gathering places are highly encouraged to limit the number of patrons such that at least six feet of space is available to each patron. Such facilities are further encouraged to transition to “take-out” or “delivery” options.

All in-person gatherings for social, spiritual, and recreational purposes, including but not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events; parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are strongly discouraged during this time.

City officials say these measures are to limit the public’s potential exposure to the coronavirus, adding that “the health and safety of its citizens is a top priority.”