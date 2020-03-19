Yukon Pediatrics offering curbside swab testing to their patients

Yukon Pediatrics is offering their patients COVID-19 testing in their parking lot if they meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be tested.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Yukon Pediatrics clinic is offering their patients COVID-19 testing in their parking lot if they meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to be tested.

“We are trying to provide the best care possible while still keeping everyone, as far as our patients and our staff, safe,” said Dr. Regina Tomichen, a pediatrician at the clinic.

According to Tomichen, it was a decision made among the employees in the clinic to perform the testing in the parking lot. They schedule healthy patient visits inside in the morning, and sick patient visits outside in the afternoon.

“We ask a series of questions on the phone to see whether we feel like they can be seen in a clinic or if it’s safest for them to be seen in their cars,” she said.

They have only tested a handful of patients so far, wearing gear recommended by the CDC. They start by testing for sicknesses like the flu or strep. If those come back negative, they decide if they need to test for COVID-19.

“If we feel like their symptoms are severe enough, we may test them here,” Tomichen said.

Their test kits are being provided by DLO, a private testing lab in Oklahoma. However, being selective in their testing is a priority since they are running low on test kits.

“We have heard that we may not be getting more,” Tomichen said.

To help slow the rapid decline in test kits, Tomichen said to abide by the main recommendations given out by the CDC and Oklahoma Health Department.

“The best thing to do at this point in time is to stay home and call your doctor,” she said.

Also, Tomichen urges people to wash their hands and practice social distancing. Again, they are not a drive-thru clinic, only offering the service to their patients.

Doctors like Tomichen are urging people to call their doctors before actually going to the hospital.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage