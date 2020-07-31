Yukon Public Schools to have all online classes at start of fall semester amid rising COVID-19 cases within school district

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon Public Schools’ superintendent announced Thursday that all classes will be online at the beginning of the 2020 fall semester in light of a recent rise of COVID-19 cases among school officials.

Jason Simeroth, Yukon Public Schools’ superintendent, posted a video on the school district’s official YouTube page. In the video, he announced that the school year will start entirely with online classes.

“As of today, July 30, we will be beginning our school year using our continuous learning plan,” Simeroth said. “The continuous learning plan is an online setting using our teachers teaching from their classrooms, teaching our curriculum and our standards on our timeline in an online setting.”

Yukon Public Schools has purchased devices to ensure that every student can learn from home.

“That means that every student in our district has access to a device if they need one,” Simeroth said. “It doesn’t matter if you have one child in our district or three, we have one for every student in our district.”

The school district has a plan to distribute the devices. He said the plan will be released soon.

School officials decided to make classes exclusively online because of COVID-19 health issues that have emerged within the school district.

Simeroth said that in the last few weeks, numerous people within some school district organizations either tested positive for COVID-19 or had first-hand exposure to COVID-19.

“In my office alone in the last month, we’ve had two positives, and as of today, we’ve had a possible positive. We’ve had to vacate people from our office, and we wear masks everywhere. We’ve had an assistant principal that tested for COVID, and we’ve had to evacuate some personnel in that building as well,” Simeroth said. “These are semi-controlled settings. This is without 8,000-9,000 people coming back.”

Simeroth said school officials are responsible for the health and well-being of the students.

“I just can’t live with the fact that if we bring kids back to school and someone gets sick and someone dies and it’s a child, that’s the worst thing that we can have,” Simeroth said.

Simeroth also said that the well-being of school staff members, who range in age and have various medical condition, must be taken into consideration.

The school board will revisit this plan at the end of September and a recommendation will be made at the October board meeting on whether to keep students learning from home or return them to classrooms.

