Yukon to close gyms, spas but not restaurants, bars amid COVID-19 pandemic

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders say they are taking additional precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but are not instituting as severe restrictions as neighboring cities.

Yukon Mayor Mike McEachern signed the update on March 23 and it remains in effect through April 13.

In addition to the previous restrictions, officials say the following measures will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24:

Gyms, fitness facilities, spas, and entertainment venues within the city limits of Yukon are prohibited from operating or opening to patrons.

Bars and similar venues, hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons within city limits may remain open using every other chair, table, or station.

Dine-in services for food products are limited to every other table in the establishment, with only up to six seated at each table and with CLOSED FOR SERVICE signs clearly indicating which tables are closed.

The city council will hold a special meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m. to set penalties for businesses that do not observe the new restrictions. The penalty could involve fines and jail time.

“The City of Yukon is taking these measures to limit the public’s potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Rest assured, the health and safety of its citizens is a top priority. The City will constantly monitor and reassess the situation to ensure the health and safety of its citizens,” a note from the city read.