Yukon’s Oklahoma Czech Festival cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon has been cancelled in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are heart broken to announce that due to COVID-19, Oklahoma Czechs, Inc., has regretfully cancelled Yukon’s Oklahoma Czech Festival for this October,” the Oklahoma Czechs, Inc., official Facebook page states.

The event would have celebrated the festival’s 54th anniversary.

However, the event will return.

The 55th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be held Oct. 2, 2021, according to the Oklahoma Czech Festival website.

