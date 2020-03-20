LIST: School districts providing students breakfast, lunch during COVID-19 shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Schools across the area will remain closed until at least April 6 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But some school districts are ensuring that students have meal options while schools are closed. The following school districts are providing students breakfast and lunch during the shutdown:

Beginning Monday, March 23, Mid-Del Schools are providing drive-thru meals to any child under 18 in the Mid-Del area. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at any of the following locations:

Soldier Creek Elementary Drive-thru near cafeteria doors 9021 S.E. 15th St. in Midwest City

Midwest City Elementary Drive-thru near cafeteria doors 2211 S. Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City

Midwest City High School Drive-thru near kitchen door located in a pass through drive area when entering from Elm Street on the east side of the campus 213 Elm in Midwest City

Highland Park Elementary Drive-thru from front door 5301 S. Dimple in Oklahoma City

Del City High School Drive-thru at the main entrance 1900 S. Sunnylane in Del City



Children must be present to receive a meal, and both meals can be picked up at the same time.

Starting Monday, March 23, Mustang Public Schools will provide students sack lunches containing a breakfast meal and lunch prepared by child nutrition staff.

School locations will provide curbside service of lunch and the following morning’s from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday for the duration of the school closure.

Parents and students are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow the signs that will be posted at each site.

Below are student meal distribution sites:

From Monday, March 23 until April 6, Putnam City Schools will provide free curbside breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and free curbside lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfasts and lunches will be available at every school with the following exceptions: Capps will be served curbside at Central Elementary, and PCN will be served curbside at James L. Dennis Elementary. Putnam City Academy will be served at their home site.

