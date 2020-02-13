OSDH: Third Oklahoman tested for Coronavirus tests negative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the third person in Oklahoma who has been tested for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has received negative results from the Center for Disease Control.

Last month, Oklahoma health officials were monitoring two other potential patients. However, they tested negative for the virus.

With these results, all three people who have been tested in Oklahoma for the virus have tested negative.

Officials say the health department is notified of travelers who have been screened by the CDC as they return from China to one of 11 airports in the United States. Those who arrive without symptoms are allowed to return to the state and are monitored and restricted from public settings like work, and school.

At this point, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma. There are no cases in the United States which have been spread in public places.

Health experts say there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from the virus:

The public should rethink any unnecessary plans to go to China.

If you’ve returned from China, watch for symptoms of the flu.

Wash your hands.

Avoid contact with ill people.

Stay home if sick.

Officials say that Oklahomans have a low-risk for infection from the coronavirus.

The symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu. Officials stress that the coronavirus seems to be spread among people with closer, prolonged contact with patients.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a level 3 alert warning against “all nonessential travel to China” — its highest alert on a scale of 1 to 3.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person,” the CDC said in a statement, warning “there is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.”