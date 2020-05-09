Some businesses prepare for second phase of reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is on track to move forward with the second phase of reopening on May 15.

In Phase 2, bars can operate with diminished standing room occupancy, funerals and weddings can resume with social distancing protocols and children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.

At Rolfe Funeral Home, vice president Joe Anna Sicard says they’re ready to serve groups of more than 10 people, but that doesn’t mean the precautions will go away.

She says not being able to have large gatherings has been difficult for families during the pandemic.

“It is hard on families because we’re naturally people who want to be together and support each other during those times,” Sicard said. She says many families have also been fearful of holding events, so the number of funerals has been down for the past few weeks. Stitt said earlier this week that despite reopening, people can’t let their guards down despite the progress. “J ust because we’re in good shape and the data continues to trend in our favor does not mean we can take our foot off the gas,” he said. Those at Rolfe are looking forward to the restrictions being eased. “For our families to be able to gather and touch each other, that’s going to be an amazing thing for our families,” Sicard said. However, they are proceeding with caution. “We’re going to keep our chapel marked for the social distancing, we’re going to keep our masks for the social distancing,” Sicard said. “The people can funnel through and funnel on out. We won’t be doing the big hugging and all of that at this time.”

