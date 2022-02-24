OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four years ago, Oklahoma City-native D’Andre Foster was climbing the corporate ladder, growing a deep clean division at the Cintas corporation from the ground up.

He was successful, but longing for more, the 36-year-old husband and father of two took a step back, and set his eyes on education.

“I felt called to do something of substance in my community,” said Foster, now an AP history teacher and coordinator for the Academy of Law and Public Safety at Frederick Douglass High School. “And teaching was available. It was something I prayed on and I was just blessed to be able to come and teach at my alma mater.”

The Douglass High School alum, who was a standout athlete and class salutatorian in 2003 for the 100th graduating class, said his experience at the historic high school helped cultivate the civic mindset he shares with his students today.

“I feel connected to these kids because I came from the same places they come from,” said Foster. Both of his parents also attended the historic high school.

His practical law class is designed to teach his students to be both active and engaged – and to help them understand how to apply their legal knowledge to daily life.

“My curriculum (and presentation of that curriculum) is evolving. I’m working towards [it] is one that is best suited for our demographic to thrive and excel in the classroom and in life,” he said.

“I really didn’t know a lot about the law,” said A’miyah Morgan, a student in his street law class. “But as I’m learning from Foster, he’s teaching me…if you want to speak your mind, to speak up.”

Mr. Foster is not only a teacher, but a business owner, pastor and seminarian, with no signs of slowing down.

But his purpose for now is to help students navigate the world around them.

“You’re going to be expected to thrive and excel if you go to Douglass. That’s my expectation,” he said.

“I would love for people to believe in their children enough to know that they can thrive at Douglass just like they can anywhere,” he added. “They can graduate with college credits, embrace their heritage and identity, and join the ranks of the greatest Alumni Association in the state of Oklahoma.”

“If God leads me to go somewhere, I’ll feel I’m sure I’ll feel at peace with it,” Foster continued. “But I just don’t see anywhere else that it would be purposeful for me to be right now.”