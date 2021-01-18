Oklahoma City owners discuss restaurant journey with fan favorite Off the Hook

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – From Martin Luther King Jr. Day through the month of February, KFOR will be honoring Black history with a special series that will shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses in our community.

In this story, News 4 introduces you to an Oklahoma City couple whose restaurant has become a fan favorite.

The original plan was to run the food truck on the weekends, but customers of Oklahoma City’s Off the Hook wanted more. Way more.

“We would have like hour-long lines,” said Off the Hook co-owner, Loniesha Harris. “People would come from all over just to come and eat with us, and they were on their lunch break waiting for an hour just to eat and so everybody kept saying, ‘y’all need a restaurant. Y’all need a restaurant.'”

So, Corey and Loniesha Harris listened and opened up shop on Britton Road.

Their food may not be fast, but it is fresh. Corey, the head chef, makes everything from scratch.

“We have some items like our melted lobster, which is a lobster grilled cheese. It’s unique. It is definitely different. We have the smothered seafood fries, which is phenomenal, if you haven’t had it,” said Corey. “I just, as a chef, I just try to be different.”

Off the Hook’s unique cuisine has brought in many celebrities and landed the Harris family on Food Network twice.

You may have to plan ahead to get a bite, with the restaurant’s hours being just 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you can count on quality and good service.

Corey and Loniesha said they will be launching a TV dinner line soon, making their meals even more accessible to their customers.

“It’s going to have it’s own unique menu,” said Corey. “I’m going to do a Salisbury steak. I’m going to do a filet mignon for those that want a really good steak but don’t want to go to a steakhouse and wait for it… We’re creating a menu based on some items that we have but yet some items that people haven’t seen before.”

Corey said customers will soon be able to order those TV dinners on Off the Hook’s website.