Oklahoma City restaurant sees nearly 70 years of success serving country food

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For almost 68 years, Florence Kemp has been serving country food. But her time in the kitchen goes way beyond that, growing up in Boley, Oklahoma where she learned from the best: her mother.

“I used to follow her around in the kitchen,” said Florence, founder of Florence’s Restaurant. “Just home cooked food that we grew in the garden and on the farm.”

The country cooking has now reached its third generation. Florence’s daughter, Victoria, joined her mother at the restaurant off NE 23rd in Oklahoma City, serving up everything from fried chicken to collard greens.

“This really is the food that my grandparents grew and cooked on the farm,” said Victoria Kemp. “Everything we make is fresh, and I think that that is the draw to the restaurant. Also, people just love her.”

Florence, also dazzling Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host, Guy Fieri, when he stopped by.

“He was so kind,” said Victoria. “When I look at the episode, what I see is he’s just more enthralled with her. They are having such a good time.”

Florence looks back on her many years serving people across the country with a smile.

“It’s just been wonderful,” said Florence. “When I moved from 4th street to over here I thought my customers wouldn’t follow me… But the second I opened up they came. They followed me over here, and it’s just been wonderful ever since then.”

Florence, who is nearly 90 years old, said retirement may be coming soon for her, but that doesn’t mean she will stay out of the kitchen entirely.