President Biden emphasized Thursday that he has never pressured the Justice Department over whether to bring charges in a case, drawing a contrast with his predecessor, Donald Trump, as a special counsel appears close to deciding whether to indict the former president.

Biden was asked at a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak why Americans should have faith in the Department of Justice (DOJ) as it nears a final decision on whether to charge Trump over his handling of classified materials.

“Because you’ll notice I have never once, not one single time, suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest,” Biden responded.

Trump and some of his allies in Congress have repeatedly railed against the DOJ, the FBI and other law enforcement institutions, claiming they have been politically weaponized and are unfairly targeting Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing separate investigations into whether Trump mishandled classified material upon leaving office and into Trump’s attempts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

Smith has reportedly informed Trump’s legal team that the former president is the target of an investigation, and the political world is bracing for the possibility that Trump will be indicted.

Trump has throughout the week lashed out at those investigating his conduct, claiming “the Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our Country, and I did nothing wrong.”