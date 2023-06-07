North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is joining the growing 2024 primary field, making him the latest Republican to challenge former President Trump for the party’s nomination.

Burgum announced his candidacy in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal.

“We need a change in the White House. We need a new leader for a changing economy. That’s why I’m announcing my run for president today,” he wrote.

Burgum, who has served as the governor of the Peace Garden State since 2016, launched a long-shot bid for the White House on Wednesday while speaking in Fargo. Burgum’s formal campaign launch followed multiple news reports suggesting a White House bid was in the works.

His entry follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), widely seen as Trump’s chief 2024 rival; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), all of whom recently threw their hats into the ring.

Trump still dominates in most national 2024 polls, with DeSantis usually polling second. But Burgum, who’s also a former Microsoft executive, said he’s undeterred.

“There’s a value to being underestimated all the time,” Burgum told The Forum Editorial Board in an interview published last month. “That’s a competitive advantage.”