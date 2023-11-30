Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) used the Heimlich maneuver on Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) during the Senate GOP’s Thursday lunch after she choked on part of her meal.

Ernst said as much on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, thanking Paul for intervening.

“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul !” she wrote, referencing a post from Politico.

Ernst hosted the Thursday luncheon, which is provided weekly by a member and frequently features their home state’s delicacies. Her fellow Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) posted about the meal shortly beforehand, which was headlined by pork chops from the Hawkeye State.

Top Stories from The Hill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who has battled frequently with Paul over the years on foreign policy issues, quipped to The Washington Post afterwards, “God bless Rand Paul.”

“I never thought I’d say that,” he added.