OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Community College is hosting Fiestas Patrias 2023 from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17th.

According to OCCC administration, Fiestas Patrias is a celebration of Hispanic culture showcasing the rich heritage and contributions of the Hispanic community filled with vibrant music, traditional dances, cuisine and more.

Details are as follows:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17th, 2:00 -10:00 p.m.

Performance Schedule:

2 p.m., – Cavalcade organized by Daniel Escamilla, Faculty Circle

2 p.m., – Fiesta Patrias across the Americas

3:30 p.m., – Rescate 420

4:00 p.m., – Alta Frequencia

4:30 p.m., – Conjunto Joya Nueva

5:00 p.m., – Esperanza Norteño

5:30 p.m., – Los Tam y Tex

6:30 p.m., – Norahua Dance Group

7:00 p.m., – Official ceremony of “El Grito” presided over by Consul General of Mexico in Oklahoma City Edurne Nerea Pineda Ayerbe

7:30 p.m., – Mariachi musicians

8:30 p.m., – Distinto Norte

9:30 p.m., – Los Mier

The event is a free community event with activities for families and children, including official patrimony ceremonies and the crowning of Miss Fiestas Patrias.