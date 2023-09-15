OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Community College is hosting Fiestas Patrias 2023 from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17th.
According to OCCC administration, Fiestas Patrias is a celebration of Hispanic culture showcasing the rich heritage and contributions of the Hispanic community filled with vibrant music, traditional dances, cuisine and more.
Details are as follows:
When: Sunday, Sept. 17th, 2:00 -10:00 p.m.
Performance Schedule:
2 p.m., – Cavalcade organized by Daniel Escamilla, Faculty Circle
2 p.m., – Fiesta Patrias across the Americas
3:30 p.m., – Rescate 420
4:00 p.m., – Alta Frequencia
4:30 p.m., – Conjunto Joya Nueva
5:00 p.m., – Esperanza Norteño
5:30 p.m., – Los Tam y Tex
6:30 p.m., – Norahua Dance Group
7:00 p.m., – Official ceremony of “El Grito” presided over by Consul General of Mexico in Oklahoma City Edurne Nerea Pineda Ayerbe
7:30 p.m., – Mariachi musicians
8:30 p.m., – Distinto Norte
9:30 p.m., – Los Mier
The event is a free community event with activities for families and children, including official patrimony ceremonies and the crowning of Miss Fiestas Patrias.