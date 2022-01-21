In-Studio Guests

Skip to content
Americans develop good and bad habits working from home
Video
4 Your Information: Ways to stay fit during quarantine
Video
Army offering $50,000 enlistment bonus to certain recruits
Video
Study: COVID-19 increases risk of diabetes in children
Video
Money Mondays: Ways to reach your retirement savings goals
Video
Made In Oklahoma: Peanut butter and jelly overnight oats
Video
4 Your Garden: Wintertime strategies for planning your summer garden
Video
Strategies to eat more fruits and vegetables
Video
Money Mondays: Teaching your kids about saving money
Video
In person festivities ring in the new year at Bricktown Ballpark
Video
Top Medical Advances in 2021
Video
Family fun ideas for celebrating the new year!
Video
4 Seniors: Simple and inexpensive final farewells
Video
Money Mondays: How to make finances part of your New Years Resolution
Video
Tips to coparent around the holidays
Video
Medicare open enrollment deadline approaches
Video
Money Mondays: Understanding different types of debt
Video
Study: New homeowners spend an average of $7,000 fixing mistakes
Video
Mistakes to avoid on Cyber Monday
Video
Made in Oklahoma: Individual turkey pot pie
Video
Police: Oklahoma man shot, killed after confronting car burglars
Video
Shocking twist in investigation of murdered Marine
Video
Oklahoma City Weather
'Help me,' woman whispers to police just before shooting
Video
OKC apt. complex fines former resident after case dismissed
Video
Missing 13-year-old Oklahoma City girl found safe
Oklahoma bill bans emotional learning in schools
Video
Employees fight for final paychecks
Video