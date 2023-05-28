INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 came down to a thrilling restart with Josef Newgarden holding off Marcus Ericsson for his first Indianapolis 500 win.

The victory marked the 19th win for “The Captain,” Roger Penske. An Indianapolis 500 title had eluded Newgarden, who has had an impressive racing career and desperately wanted to see his face etched on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

After winning the race, Newgarden went into the stands and climbed a fence. Check out some photos from his victory celebration on race day.

Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team and car owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The race is stopped with a red flag after a crash in the closing laps of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, right, congratulates his driver Josef Newgarden on winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Josef Newgarden takes the checkered flag ahead of Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, to win the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

