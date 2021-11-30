Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
A Place to Call Home
U.S. & World
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
Kids with Courage
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
ShapED My Life
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
Scientist who helped identify omicron: ‘It’s more of a Frankenstein than others’
Study: Oklahoma ranked 10th in ‘Most Overweight and Obese States in America’
Dunkin’ cup leads to arrest of man accused of raping woman, leaving her for dead
Adele announces Las Vegas residency
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Weather Warnings
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Closings and Delays
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
Wild Weather Flashback
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In-Studio
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics China 2022
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Sponsored
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Remarkable Women
Newsletter
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter sign-up
Nexstar Regional News Partners
KFOR Apps
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Lone Star NYE
Spectacular Lone Star NYE fireworks back to welcome 2022
Here’s how crews prepare massive Lone Star NYE fireworks show
Video
New Year’s Eve traditions returning — with vax proof
Listen: The Voice’s Ryan Berg performs at Lone Star NYE 2021
Video
Looking back: Behind the scenes with the Eli Young Band
Video
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
More Lone Star NYE Headlines
Watch: See the last 3 Lone Star NYE fireworks shows
Video