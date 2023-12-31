Bowling for Soup to headline show that will be livestreamed beginning at 11:30pm CT

DALLAS (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — We’re just hours away from the most spectacular fireworks and drone show in the Central Time Zone to welcome 2024 and the new year! Sunday at 11:30 p.m., you’ll see “Lone Star NYE 2024″ featuring a remarkable nonstop 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breathtaking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop the iconic Reunion Tower.

The fireworks will be accompanied by a 300-drone light show. Engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, the drones will light up the sky at heights of up to 700 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

You’ll be able to watch the program live in the player at the top of this story beginning at 11:30pm CT.

Before and after the fireworks, Bowling for Soup and two other Texas musical acts will hit the stage. Known for their humor and infectious energy, Bowling for Soup, a pop-punk band from Wichita Falls, is poised to bring the house down. The band reached their height in the early 2000s with hit songs like “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and the chart-topping single “1985.”

Bowling for Soup will be joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and alternative country group Vandoliers. We got a preview of their performances and can promise a high-energy, action-packed night of fun!

Want to be featured in the show? It’s simple! Post a social media selfie from your celebration and use the hashtag #LoneStarNYE. Images will be shown throughout the broadcast.

Lone Star NYE will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey. It will be broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

Stations and websites airing the special. Check local listings or guides for channels:

Station/Network Region Operator KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCUniversal Local KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX Mission KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX Nexstar KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX Nexstar KTSM-TV (ABC) El Paso, TX Nexstar KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Nexstar KIAH-TV (CW) Houston, TX Nexstar KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX Nexstar KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX Nexstar KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX Mission KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX Nexstar KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Nexstar KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OK Nexstar KFOR-TV (NBC) Oklahoma City, OK Nexstar KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Nexstar KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR Nexstar KSNT-TV (NBC) Topeka, KS Nexstar KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS Nexstar WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA Nexstar KLFY-TV (CBS) Lafayette, LA Nexstar KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA Nexstar KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR Mission KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin, MO – Pittsburg, KS Nexstar KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO Nexstar

Note: Please check local listings for additional information. NBCDFW.com staff contributed to this article.