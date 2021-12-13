Scotty McCreery: Get to know Lone Star NYE’s top act

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Scotty McCreery, one of country music’s biggest stars, will headline this year’s Lone Star NYE countdown show as we bid farewell to 2021! McCreery will perform a number of his top hits before and after a spectacular 360-degree fireworks show from Downtown Dallas.

Most people will remember McCreery as the winner of the 10th season of American Idol. The 28-year-old has had a stellar career since winning the reality show. McCreery’s song “You Time,” part of his fifth album, has been on the country music charts since the end of 2020. His number one hits include “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

Over the years, he’s picked up trophies from the American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music, CMT Music Awards, and Teen Choice Awards.

McCreery’s previously mentioned song recently inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie with the same title, “5 More Minutes.” The flick, staring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones, tells the story of a woman who discovered an untold romance in her late grandfather’s journal.

“Lone Star NYE 2022” featuring McCreery will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

While McCreery is certainly the headline performer, the main event of the evening will be a 10-minute fireworks show over the Dallas city skyline. The show features breath-taking panoramic fireworks and includes more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

The 2022 version of the show will also feature more than 200 drones floating through the Dallas skyline.

Check back in the weeks ahead for additional information on what you can expect from this year’s NYE broadcast.