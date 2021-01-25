1 killed after Las Vegas-based bus rolls over near Grand Canyon, 44 transported to medical center

ARIZONA (KLAS) — At least one person has died after a Las Vegas-based bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon, authorities say.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff, at least 48 occupants, including the driver, were on the tour bus when the rollover happened Friday on Diamond Bar Road.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the bus, managed by a Las Vegas-based company, was headed towards Grand Canyon West.

The Mohave County Communication Center says around 12:21 p.m. they received multiple calls that a tour bus had rolled and landed on its side at approximately milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road.

This is what we know now:

44 transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC)

3 critically injured, two of which were airlifted to Las Vegas

1 fatality

The rest sustained minor injuries, according to Anita Mortensen, PIO, Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The identities of the deceased and injured are not being released at this time.

The @redcross Central & Northern AZ Chapter is aware of the transportation accident involving a bus near the Grand Canyon and is monitoring the situation. — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) January 22, 2021

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash. Please check back for updates.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says at least 48 occupants were on the tour bus that was headed towards Grand Canyon West when it rolled and landed on its side near milepost 5. This investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/5OnDwu5hde #8NN pic.twitter.com/4MrfQCITCH — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) January 23, 2021