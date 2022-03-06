OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night.

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven near Southwest 29th Street and Blackwelder Avenue.

“I heard something loud but I thought it was fireworks,” said Maria Vargas, who lives nearby. “I didn’t see anything, but I was scared because I didn’t know what it was.”

Jon Lapuzza, an Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. told KFOR that a witness watched a man open fire on the couple and called 911. The suspect is in custody, but his motive is still unknown.

“That person is just considered a person of interest right now and being interviewed by detectives to find out their role,” said Lapuzza.

The victim that was hospitalized is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or submit a tip to crime stoppers.