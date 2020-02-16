1 person is killed, 4 others hurt in Connecticut nightclub shooting

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

(CNN) — One person was killed and four more injured in a nightclub shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, police said Sunday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that the deceased victim is a 28-year-old man. A man and a woman were in surgery. The other two victims were in stable condition.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, CNN affiliate WTNH reported.

Preliminary information indicates a disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub preceded the shooting, affiliate WFSB reported. It was not a random shooting and it’s too early to determine if it’s gang-related, Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department told the station.

The major crimes and crime scene divisions of the Hartford Police Department are on scene, along with support units.