OSDH data shows some Oklahoma hospital’s ICUs are at maximum capacity but at least one hospital disputes the numbers

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to data collected by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, (OSDH) 13 Oklahoma hospitals do not have any more available beds in their ICUs. However, some of those hospitals say they still have empty beds.

According to OSDH, only 14 hospitals in the state with ICUs have over 50% available beds in the Adult ICU, and of that number, eight have 100% availability.

According to the OSDH Executive Order Report for July 7th, here is a partial list of hospitals with 0% available ICU beds:

St. John Medical Center in Tulsa (Slide 12, Line 145 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Baptist Medical in OKC (Slide 12, Line 144 in the graph below) Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa (Slide 12, Line 139 in the graph below) Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah (Slide 11, Line 122 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Health in Edmond (Slide 10, Line 116 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital in Yukon (Slide 10, Line 103 in the graph below) “Select specialty hospital-Okla City” in OKC (Slide 9, Line 96 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center in OKC (Slide 7, Line 58 in the graph below) SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in OKC (Slide 6, Line 57 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid (Slide 5, Line 44 in the graph below) INTEGRIS Baptist Portland in OKC (Slide 10, Line 111 in the graph below)

However, officials with INTEGRIS in OKC told KFOR they have 22 ICU beds still available in their system.

INTEGRIS does say they are nearing capacity which is why they opened the Portland Campus.

News 4 contacted St. Anthony and they sent the following statement:

Our ICU census changes throughout the day. The report from OSDH was reported this morning, and conditions have changed since that point. We currently have the ability to accommodate patients at every level of care. Daily – evenly hourly – ICU capacity changes are typical for us as a tertiary referral center in Oklahoma. While each bed could be needed at any point, that may change in a number of moments as patients are discharged, transferred to other units for specialty care or otherwise no longer require intensive care.

KFOR has reached out to OSDH for clarification a spokesman said they are looking into the report.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 17,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 673 cases over the past 24 hours, or a 3.9% jump.

Currently, officials say there are 458 people who are hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

KFOR will continue to follow this story

This post was originally published without comment from hospitals. The State is also investigating the data.