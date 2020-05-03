10-year-old boy behind the wheel killed after ATV wrecks in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety say a 10-year-old boy from Texas was killed after driving an ATV off the road in Idabel.

According to the report, the Wylie, TX boy was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger with 55-year-old Jon Barone of Broken Bow in the passenger seat around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They were northbound on Pine Hurst Lane when they departed the roadway, hit an embankment, and flipped 1/4 of a time, landing on the driver side.

The boy was taken to McCurtain Regional Hospital with head and trunk internal injuries where he later died.

Barone was uninjured.

Officials say neither Barone or the boy were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.