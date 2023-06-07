BIRCH RUN, Mich. (KFOR/Storyful) – Several motorists called 911 when they saw a small child behind the wheel of a stolen Buick Enclave, driving erratically along a busy interstate.

The incident happened on I-75 near Birch Run, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle’s owner reported it stolen, and OnStar remotely disabled the Buick when the boy refused to pull over.

Troopers say the 10-year-old boy, less than five-feet tall, led them on a one-mile chase before the SUV was disabled.

Once stopped, troopers say the boy ran into a wooded area, but was soon located.

According to reports, the child told troopers he had taken the car to drive to see his mother in Detroit.

The boy was booked into the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.