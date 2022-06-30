SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, California (KFOR, Storyful) – Two curious puppies share a home in California with a 100-pound tortoise, but when they crawled down into his underground den, Oscar apparently wasn’t amused and blocked the entrance for several hours, forcing firefighters to dig out the puppies.

Their owner said she rescued the tortoise from a trash can and named his Oscar after the Sesame Street character. It seemed Oscar either just wanted to hang out with the five-month-old puppies, Poe and Finn, or he thought he would teach them a lesson.

The owner called for help when Poe and Finn got silent and she was unable to move Oscar.

San Bernardino County firefighters came to the rescue, first trying to coax Oscar from the entrance with some watermelon. When that didn’t work, the firemen started digging on the opposite side of the den.

After an hour of digging, they successfully pulled out both puppies, who were just fine and happy to reunite with their owner.

Oscar had no comment.