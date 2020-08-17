104 inmates at Mabel Bassett Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say 104 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On August 6, four inmates tested positive.
After contact tracing, ODOC placed three pods in quarantine and began testing 184 additional inmates.
Of that number, 100 tested positive and 84 tested negative.
As a result, the entire affected unit was quarantined.
Nine staff members were also tested. Eight were negative, and the final case is still pending.
