108-year-old home turns into boutique hotel, restaurant and bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We framed this here in the entry as just kind of a reminder to be inspired and explore and find beauty in everyday moments and pieces,” Sara Kate Little said.

Bradford House is giving a new generation something to experience.

Its history is as important as its purpose.

Built in 1912 by William Bradford who was a businessman and county leader.

“He was elected county clerk in statehood and was a contemporary of Anton Classen and John Shartel,” Jason Little said.

Over the decades, it’s been everything from luxury apartments, a home for veterans, and even a place for President Jimmy Carter to stay in the 1970s.

Not to mention the A-list celebrities.

“Remembers playing ball in the front yard with Rock Hudson. The Hollywood film star,” Jason Little said.

And now it’s a 14-room boutique hotel, bar, and restaurant with items throughout the new design hearkening back to the former owners.

“We really wanted it to feel like family home that maybe had evolved over time as each new generation came in and could tweak it and make it their own,” Sara Kate Little said.

Jason and Sara Kate Little spent four years remodeling the home.

Each piece of furniture was hand selected, but things like the fireplace and pocket doors are original creating a home like atmosphere for working, a date night, or a staycation.

“We really hope it will feel like a respite and safe place from this crazy year we’re all having and even if just for a few minutes while your grabbing coffee and a pastry to go that you feel like you’re in a new place,” Sara Kate Little said.

For more information visit https://www.bradfordhouseokc.com/.

