OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several trucks were damaged in a fire overnight at a Waste Management facility in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the Waste Management facility near Reno and Portland Ave.

When fire crews arrived, they found five trucks on fire.

By the time they were able to get the blaze under control, officials say 11 trucks had been damaged.

At this point, there’s no word on what sparked the fire.