BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 14-year-old boy was killed after an ATV he was on crashed near a county road north of Erick Saturday afternoon according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on North 1750 Road over a mile northeast of Erick per officials.

The OHP report shows that the small vehicle was a 2018 Polaris Ranger ATV being driven by a 12-year-old who was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

The passenger who was 14-years-old was taken to the Great Plains Medical Center where he would die according to the report.

Names are withheld due to the age and sensitivity of the situation.

What exactly happened to cause the crash is under investigation according to OHP.