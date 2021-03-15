14-year-old boy taken into custody in connection with death of 6-year-old girl in Indiana

News

by: FOX59 Web,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. – Police took a 14-year-old boy into custody after a six-year-old girl was found dead in northern Indiana.

Police identified the girl as Grace Rose, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday, reported the South Bend Tribune.

Her body was later found in a wooded area nearby, according to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

The St. County Prosecutor’s Office said the 14-year-old’s name was not being released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said. Anyone with information about the case should call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter