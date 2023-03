PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pauls Valley Police Department says a 14 year old boy has been hit and killed while walking on the train tracks.

The Pauls Valley Police Chief says the teen had left Pauls Valley Junior High and was walking southbound along the train tracks near the Santa Fe Depot just before 5:00 pm.

According to police officials the incident is still under investigation and are unsure as to what happened.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is developing.