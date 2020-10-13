15-year-old Cyril cheerleader in ICU after goalpost falls on her head

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old girl from Cyril is in the ICU after a football goalpost fell on her head while her cheer team posed for a picture on the crossbar.

As of Monday night, Jenessa Thompson’s grandparents said she is awake, talking and she gave a thumbs up. However, the family feels that the incident could have been much worse.

“She was out of breath and she said grandma get to the football field now,” Debbie Thompson, Jenessa’s grandmother said.

It was that concerning call Monday afternoon Debbie Thompson received from one of her granddaughters that let her know her other granddaughter Jenessa was in trouble.

“I’m going and I ran,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she lives just five blocks away from the football field, so she got to the scene quickly. She said she saw 15-year-old Jenessa Thompson laying in her cheer coach’s arms.

“She wasn’t responsive that I could tell her little arms were limp,” Thompson said. “She was moaning but pretty much unconscious.”

At practice, Thompson said the cheer team wanted to pose for a picture on the football goalpost. Jenessa was on the ground next to her cheer coach as they took the picture. That’s when the goal post came down.

“The goalpost hit her solid here and she was pinned to the ground,” Thompson said pointing to the right side of her face. “A lot of blood, the ambulance came, and they said they needed to call the chopper.”

The helicopter took her to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The family and others in support, not far behind.

“It was a long time before we got a report,” Thompson said.

However, she said later they got as good of news as they could hope for.

“They said they couldn’t find any brain bleeds,” Thompson said holding back tears. “That was a real honest to goodness hallelujah, God is good, that’s when the tears came, that’s when we cried and everybody was jumping up and down,” Thompson and her husband David said.

Some people from the small community of Cyril gathered in support outside of the hospital in a parking lot. Everyone said they’re happy she’s doing OK right now.

“It’s just a freak accident it’s nothing that anybody could’ve foreseen.”

The Thompsons said Jenessa will likely be in the ICU for about two more days. They said doctors told them she might have a broken or dislocated jaw but are still looking for anymore issues.