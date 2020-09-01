150-year-old home, one of few still standing in Cameron Parish following Hurricane Laura

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – As residents get the first look at their homes in Cameron Parish, some are learning there’s nothing left.

News Ten’s Jiovanni Lieggi spoke to the owner of a home that has been standing for over a century and learned how she’s dealing with the damage.

“It’s all happening again, this was the breezeway and the entry way into the house and now quite literally there is a very good breeze going through here.”

“A lot of my uncle’s kitchen appliances, pots, pans, things like that, but we have pasta sauce. A bench, and pictures right here, obviously there was a wall. This was the original breezeway of the house when it was first built in 1915, so it has gone through a lot. For Audrey (hurricane) it didn’t flood, for Rita (hurricane) it looks like it does now, and for Ike (hurricane) it didn’t flood, and now Laura it flooded again, a lot like it was 15 years ago. I was only 12 then, but I still remember, and you kind of tuck those memories away and now they’re all back in the forefront cause it looks just like it did for Hurricane Rita,” said homeowner Shelby Fountain

15 years ago when Hurricane Rita passed through, this house looked exactly like it does now. Despite the halls being damaged once again, Shelby says the house has been passed down from generation to generation and it is going to be fixed for the next.

“Every generation of my family has lived here,” Fountain said.

For many people down in Cameron Parish, they weren’t as lucky as this homeowner.

For most of the people returning to their homes, the only thing remaining is a slab of cement.

