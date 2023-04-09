CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – An armed suspect in Chandler is on the loose after shooting a 16-year-old girl at her home. There is a threat to the public right now and authorities ask the community shelter in place.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office along with several other units like SWAT, Luther Police Department, OHP, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, Chandler PD, Emergency Management and more are on the scene near Route 66 and 3420 Road. It is a very active scene with drones and a chopper on the way to help search for the suspect.

“We have a 16-year-old female who has been shot one time in the leg, and she says there was a white male in his 40’s dressed in camo pants and a tan t-shirt carrying a 12-gauge shotgun. He shot one time through the door. There was there was a hole in the door,” said Charlie Dougherty, sheriff of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said the victim’s dad pulled her back to safety and looked for a gun himself. By then, the suspect ran away heading southwest.

“It’s very early in the investigation. We’re talking to some of the neighbors and stuff now, but nobody seems to recognize this guy that we’re looking for,” said Dougherty.

The 16-year-old girl was flown by a helicopter to O.U. Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dougherty said there is a threat to the public and asks for everyone to shelter in place.

“I mean, we don’t know who this guy is and he’s definitely armed with guns… 12 gauge shotgun is the casings we’re finding,” said Dougherty.

Red Cross is on scene and showed up with some drinks and food as law enforcement have had a busy day.

This is a developing story we will keep you updated right here on KFOR.