19-year-old killed in accident in LeFlore County

HEAVENER, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a deadly accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Heavener.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident about three miles southwest of Heavener in LeFlore County.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jace Hamner was operating a pavement roller when he got out of the equipment while it was still running. Troopers say Hamner was attempting to put diesel on the front tires to remove asphalt from them.

However, he tripped or stumbled and was run over by the construction equipment.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.