19-year-old Mooreland man dies from injuries suffered in 3-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City in November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 19-year-old Mooreland, Okla., man died in a hospital from injuries he suffered last week in a three-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City.

Benjamin Brown, 19, died Friday at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Brown suffered head trauma in the crash, which occurred at approximately 3:58 p.m. Nov. 29 on Interstate 40 West at Interstate 44, according to the news release.

He was driving a 2016 BMW 435 west on I-40 when, for an unknown reason, he swerved left and struck a guardrail. He then swerved to the right, striking a 2007 Ford Escape. The Ford was then struck by a 2017 Chevy Cruze, according to the news release.

Brown was pinned for approximately 5-10 minutes following the crash. Oklahoma City firefighters extricated him from his vehicle.

The driver of the Ford and the driver and three passengers of the Chevy were not injured.

Each driver and passenger involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

