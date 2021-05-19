2 arrested in connection to dispensary robberies

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR/Guthrie News Page) – Two people were taken into custody following a string of dispensary robberies across the state.

According to the Guthrie News Page, Oklahoma City police arrested 18-year-old Marvin Crosby and 19-year-old Dametrius Turner in connection with a string of medical marijuana dispensary robberies.

In addition to several robberies of dispensaries in Oklahoma City, the suspects are accused of taking part in the robbery of a Guthrie dispensary.

Zachary Johnson, the manager of Doobies in Guthrie, told KFOR that he was chatting with one suspect about different products before the man went behind the counter.

“He threatened me and said he had a knife, and had his hands in his sleeves, so I didn’t know what he was capable of as he tried to punch me a couple times against the wall,” Johnson said. “I let him go by me and I went towards the weapon I had and it all happened super fast, and as soon as it was done, he was halfway down the street.”

Crosby and Turner are facing charges in Oklahoma County. Charges have not been filed in Logan County yet.

