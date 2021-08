OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after the discovery of two dead bodies in a house near northwest Oklahoma City.

The bodies of a female victim and a male victim were found in a house near N.W. 32nd and North May on Saturday morning.

Police say the deaths were likely due to foul play, but no official details have been confirmed. Officials described the manner of death as “suspicious.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Story by Bailey J. Pope