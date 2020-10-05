2 charged with first degree murder, robbery following Sept. home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say two people have been charged following a deadly home invasion in September.

On Sept. 30 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion near the 3100 block SW 59th St.

Three suspects kicked in the apartment door and fired shots at the victims. 32-year-old Amanda Thompson was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

35-year old Joshua Driskell, was also shot during this incident and was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Officers sat once Driskell is discharged from the hospital, he will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Facility on charges of first degree murder and first degree burglary.

35-year-old Iris Viezcas was also arrested for first degree murder and first degree burglary and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Facility.